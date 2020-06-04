The cover image of Time magazine’s latest issue, “TIME Special Report: Speak Their Names,” features a new painting by artist Titus Kaphar. The new issue features a special report on the nationwide protests brought on by police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th.

Kaphar’s painting depicts a Black mother holding her child, with an expression of anguish on her face. Kaphar cut away the canvas where the form of the child was to highlight the mother’s loss. The iconic red border of Time highlights the names of 35 Black men and women who were killed due to systemic racism, oftentimes by police.

Kaphar wrote in a piece to accompany the painting: