Yoshitomo Nara’s Hot House Doll, in the White Room III (1995) will lead Phillips Hong Kong’s upcoming contemporary evening sale. A collaboration with China-based Poly Auction, the sale is scheduled to take place on November 29th.

The painting, which features one of Nara’s signature child-like figures, was executed in 1995, a momentous year for the Japanese painter, who was in the midst of a residence in Germany at that time. The loneliness he felt there led to the creation of the isolated children that would come to populate his canvases. By 1995, Nara’s work had begun to gain international acclaim—the same year he executed Hot House Doll, he published his first art book and opened a show with Blum & Poe, who would come to represent him internationally that same year. As a consequence of its context, Hot House Doll carries a hefty estimate—at least 40 million HKD ($5.1 million).

