A trove of works that belonged to influential collector Ginny Williams is expected to bring $50 million at Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s will sell more than 450 works from the collection of the trailblazing collector and gallerist Ginny Williams over a series of auctions, starting with a dedicated evening sale to be held in New York immediately before the house’s rescheduled marquee evening sale of conemporary art during the week of June 29th, the following contemporary art day auction, and continuing through to a dedicated photography sale on July 14th. The auction house estimates that Williams’s collection will achieve more than $50 million in total sales.

Williams, a lifelong champion of the arts and longtime art dealer who spent much of her life in Denver (and was a major supporter of the Denver Art Museum), died in September 2019 at age 92. She and her late husband Carl Williams made their fortune in cable television.