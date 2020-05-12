The Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation revealed the 20 contemporary artists receiving its 2019 Biennial Grants, which come with an unrestricted $20,000 for each recipient. Past recipients of the prize are a veritable who’s-who of influential contemporary artists, and this year’s class is equally impressive.

The 2019 grantees are: Carmen Argote, Diedrick Brackens, Alejandro Cesarco, Liz Cohen, Sara Cwynar, Brendan Fernandes, Kahlil Robert Irving, Gelare Khoshgozaran, Fawn Krieger, Deana Lawson, Carolyn Lazard, Arcmanoro Niles, Alison O'Daniel, Tschabalala Self, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Sable Elyse Smith, Patrick Staff, Diamond Stingily, Stephanie Syjuco, and Cosmo Whyte. They were selected from a pool of 110 nominees by a seven-person panel that included Kerry James Marshall and Cindy Sherman, both of whom serve on the foundation’s board.

In a statement, Marshall—who received the grant in 1993—said of the experience: