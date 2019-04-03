In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Musée du Louvre’s iconic I.M. Pei-designed courtyard pyramids, the Paris museum has partnered with Airbnb to give one contest winner and a plus one the chance to spend a night in the museum.

The guests will sleep in a small replica of the pyramid that will be situated within the glass pyramid itself. Their evening’s itinerary will include an after-hours walkthrough of the museum led by an art historian, “an apéritif with Mona Lisa as you relax and unwind together in her sumptuous living room,” “dinner with the Venus of Milo,” the chance to “relax and unwind in Napoleon III’s opulent apartments during an intimate acoustic concert,” before you and your guest will finally “cosy up under the iconic Pyramid, then drift off to sleep beneath the shimmering glass and starry sky,” per the contest page. The winner and their guest will spend the night on April 30th.