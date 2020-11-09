Two Joan Mitchell paintings will be on offer as part of Phillips’s upcoming 20th century and contemporary art evening sale on December 7th. The paintings, an untitled canvas from 1953–54 and the 1979 diptych Two Pianos, are expected to sell for between $19 million and $27 million—the former bears an estimate of $10 million to $15 million, while Two Pianos is estimated between $9 million to $12 million.

The two works bookend Mitchell’s groundbreaking career, with Untitled (1953—54) dating from the beginning of the most sought-after period of her practice, which lasted through the early 1960s. Phillips is hoping for an additional surge in interest ahead of a major retrospective set to open at the Baltimore Museum of Art next March, which will then travel to the San Francisco Museum of Art.