Two men have been detained in connection to the theft of a Banksy work from the back of a road sign in Paris. The drawing, a stenciled rat brandishing a box cutter, had appeared on the the sign outside the Centre Pompidou in June of 2018, and the work vanished in September of 2019.

Authorities seized a number of Banksy works from the men, and are determining whether they’re original to the artist or copies. A judge now must decide whether to proceed with a formal investigation against the two men in custody, who are 32 and 35 years old. The work stolen near the Centre Pompidou is still missing.