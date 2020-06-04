The Minneapolis Institute of Art followed suit shortly after, confirming in an email to artnet News that it “will no longer contract with off-duty police officers from the MPD.” Hiring off-duty officers from the local police jurisdiction is a common practice for museums across the U.S.

These decisions came in the wake of a nationwide engagement with #BlackoutTuesday, a social media campaign in which institutions and industries posted black squares in solidarity with protestors. The campaign was criticized as a mostly ineffectual form of protest, one that centered performance over action. Amid the ongoing protests, there has been growing pressure for cities to cut police departments’ funding and for organizations and businesses to cut ties—the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Institute of Art are the first major arts organizations to do so.