Tyler Mitchell has joined Jack Shainman’s artist roster. The 25-year-old photographer and filmmaker has received international acclaim since graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2017, having most recently been named the recipient of the prestigious Gordon Parks Fellowship. His intimate portrait photography focuses largely on representations of Black joy and utopia.
Jack Shainman said in a statement:
Tyler Mitchell has made a name for himself in just a few years and we’ve closely followed his accomplishments from early skate videos to his first solo exhibitions. His first presentation with the gallery will be part of an online viewing room launching today, titled ‘Black Joy,’ Mitchell’s work will be presented alongside photographs by Malick Sidibé and Gordon Parks, marking a clear lineage of leading photographers that we represent, as well as Kerry James Marshall, who is one of Tyler Mitchell’s inspirations.
Mitchell first rose to prominence for his photographs of Beyoncé, which he shot in 2018 for Vogue, making him the first Black photographer to shoot a cover for the magazine in its 125-year history. A portrait from the series was acquired by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in 2019. That same year, Mitchell’s solo exhibition “I Can Make You Feel Good” debuted at the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam; earlier this year, the exhibition traveled to the International Center of Photography in New York. His Gordon Parks Fellowship will culminate in a solo exhibition at the Gordon Parks Foundation Gallery, scheduled to take place in spring of 2021. Mitchell was also one of The Artsy Vanguard’s “Breakout Talents” in 2018. According to Artsy data, demand for Mitchell’s work has nearly doubled since his landmark year.
Mitchell’s first exhibition with Jack Shainman will be as part of the online group show “Black Joy,” which launches today, and focuses on “imagery of Black individuals and communities celebrating life,” according to the announcement’s press release. The show places Mitchell’s work alongside fellow standout artists including Kerry James Marshall, Gordon Parks, Nina Chanel Abney, and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. He will also feature into the gallery’s Frieze London online viewing rooms. Mitchell’s first in-person exhibition is slated to take place in 2021, and will feature a new body of work.