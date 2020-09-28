Mitchell first rose to prominence for his photographs of Beyoncé, which he shot in 2018 for Vogue, making him the first Black photographer to shoot a cover for the magazine in its 125-year history. A portrait from the series was acquired by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in 2019. That same year, Mitchell’s solo exhibition “I Can Make You Feel Good” debuted at the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam; earlier this year, the exhibition traveled to the International Center of Photography in New York. His Gordon Parks Fellowship will culminate in a solo exhibition at the Gordon Parks Foundation Gallery, scheduled to take place in spring of 2021. Mitchell was also one of The Artsy Vanguard’s “Breakout Talents” in 2018. According to Artsy data, demand for Mitchell’s work has nearly doubled since his landmark year.

Mitchell’s first exhibition with Jack Shainman will be as part of the online group show “Black Joy,” which launches today, and focuses on “imagery of Black individuals and communities celebrating life,” according to the announcement’s press release. The show places Mitchell’s work alongside fellow standout artists including Kerry James Marshall, Gordon Parks, Nina Chanel Abney, and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. He will also feature into the gallery’s Frieze London online viewing rooms. Mitchell’s first in-person exhibition is slated to take place in 2021, and will feature a new body of work.