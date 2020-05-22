The U.K. government has created a new position to lead the arts community’s reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic. Neil Mendoza, the provost of Oxford’s Oriel College, has been appointed as the Commissioner for Cultural Recovery and Renewal. He will offer the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) “the strongest, most innovative ideas for [the cultural sector’s] renewal” in the wake of the crisis, according to a government announcement..

In 2017, Mendoza led a year-long independent review of the U.K. museum sector on behalf of the DCMS. His review provided recommendations on how the government might adapt and provide better funding, diversity, and sustainability. As commissioner, Mendoza will be responsible for getting the U.K.’s cultural sector moving again. One major concern is the issue of finances; DCMS will lobby for extra funding during an upcoming government spending review.

In a statement, Mendoza said: