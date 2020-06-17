Leaders of the United Kingdom’s cultural sector warned the industry is facing possible devastation, with the potential loss of more than 400,000 jobs and up to £74 billion (about $93 billion) in revenue through the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research from Oxford Economics commissioned by Creative Industries Federation. The research suggested the creative sector—including the industries of music, film and TV, theatre, architecture, publishing, galleries, and museums—will experience twice as much economic fallout from the pandemic as the overall economy.

The Creative Industries Federation, a national advocacy organization for the U.K.’s creative industries and cultural education, said the country’s cultural sector is on “the brink of devastation,” according to the Independent. The creative sector was in good standing prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, employing more than 2 million individuals and adding around £111.7 billion (about $141 billion) to the U.K. economy.

Caroline Norbury, the federation’s chief executive, said in a statement: