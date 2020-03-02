In Light/Dark (1977), Ulay and Abramović knelt opposite each other and traded slaps across the face with increasing intensity. In 1980, the performance Rest Energy saw Abramović hold a bow opposite Ulay while he drew an arrow aimed at her chest. Their final work together, The Lovers (1988), doubled as a commemoration for the end of their relationship. In April of that year, the artists started at opposite ends of the Great Wall of China—Ulay in the Gobi Desert and Abramović by the Yellow Sea—and began walking towards each other. They met in the middle and, after walking more than 1,500 miles each, silently said goodbye. The pair reunited in 2010 when Ulay surprised Abramović by taking a seat opposite her during the performance piece The Artist is Present at the Museum of Modern Art. Despite not speaking for decades, the artists held hands and cried.

