The next stage of the initiative will be dedicated to obtaining works of art by longtime UAE residents.“We want to lend our support to everyone who is part of the country’s rich artistic ecosystem,” continued Nusseibeh.

After being displayed in an online exhibition at Alserkal Avenue (Dubai’s arts and culture district, which launched its new online platform Tuesday), the acquired works will be placed in various UAE embassies around the world. The initiative, unofficially titled “Artists in Embassies,” was organized under the guidance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

With artworks for 10 embassies currently secured, the program will continue until nearly every UAE embassy displays work by a local Emirati artist. The initiative comes as cultural communities around the world quickly adapt to the precipitous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.