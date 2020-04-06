News

The United States Postal Service will release a set of Ruth Asawa stamps.

Ruth Asawa&#x27;s new USPS stamp series. Image courtesy of United States Postal Service.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will release a new set of stamps featuring artworks by famed American sculptor Ruth Asawa. The set will include 10 of Asawa’s detailed wire sculptures, all photographed by Dan Bradica and Laurence Cuneo.

Asawa, who was born in 1926, learned to draw in California and Arkansas, where she lived in Japanese internment camps during World War II. Her sculptures, intricately intertwined and full of repetition, pull inspiration from Mexican basket weaving techniques.

Image courtesy of United States Postal Service.

The stamp booklet features a photograph of Asawa taken by Nat Farbman for Life magazine in 1954. The release of Asawa’s stamps follows another recent gesture towards esteemed contemporary American artists. Last year, USPS delivered a collection of brightly colored stamps commemorating American painter, Ellsworth Kelly. The official release date for the Asawa stamps has not yet been announced.

Daria Harper
Apr 6, 2020 at 12:41pm, via Hyperallergic