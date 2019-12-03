In an unprecedented move, the 2019 Turner Prize has been awarded to a collective made up of the four shortlisted artists: Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo, and Tai Shani, have all received Britain’s most prestigious art award.

Typically, one artist is selected from among four finalists, but at a time when so much “divides and isolates peoples and communities,” the artists decided to form a collective and share the prize. Cammock spoke on behalf of the newly formed group, dubbed Abu Hamdan / Cammock / Murillo / Shani, at Tuesday evening’s ceremony in Margate. The four finalists—and now winners—are all featured in the 2019 Turner Prize exhibition at Turner Contemporary in Margate, which runs through January 12, 2020.