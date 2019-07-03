Anish Kapoor’s public sculpture Cloud Gate (2006), better known by Chicagoans and tourists alike as “The Bean,” was spray painted with graffiti late Monday night. Seven suspects have been taken into custody regarding the incident and, as of Tuesday, their charges were still pending.

The sculpture is housed in Chicago’s Millennium Park and is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Workers began removing the graffiti early Tuesday morning, and by 10:30am the Bean was clean again.