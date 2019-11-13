Venice has been hit by its second-highest tide ever recorded, and its worst flood in over 50 years. Two people have been reported dead so far, according to The Guardian, and flooding is expected to worsen on Wednesday and continue through Friday. Waters in the city reached 1.87 meters (6.2 feet) on Tuesday night at the highest mark, and 80 percent of the city was underwater, according to The Art Newspaper.

The Venice Biennale, scheduled to stay open until November 24th, has been forced to close temporarily due to the high waters. The conditions of the artworks in the biennale is currently unknown. The flooding caused several fires, including one at the International Gallery of Modern Art Ca’Pesaro, though no artwork was damaged. The Peggy Guggenheim Collection is also closed, as are mega-collector François Pinault’s two exhibition spaces in the city.

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, has declared a state of emergency and said that the extreme flooding is due to climate change.