The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) announced on Friday that recent artifacts from Extinction Rebellion (XR), a global environmental justice group, will join the museum’s Rapid Response Collection. Built for the fast-paced digital age, the Rapid Response Collecting program allows the museum to acquire and immediately display “objects that address questions of social, political, technological, and economic change.” The activism paraphernalia will join the mosquito emoji, a Tampax cup, an Xbox controller, the refugee flag, and an iPhone 6, among other timely objects in the collection.

XR entered the discussion about climate change in the fall of 2018, when the group staged a series of mass protests in Parliament Square that brought London to a standstill. In the months since, they’ve grown to 363 groups across 59 different countries, from the Solomon Islands to India, and have garnered international attention for radical acts like burying a coffin to represent “our future” and gluing themselves to the gates of Buckingham Palace while reading a letter of dissent to the Queen.