The Victoria and Albert Museum director said he sees no problem having relationships with companies trading in fossil fuels. Speaking at the Art Business Conference in London on Wednesday, Tristram Hunt said companies like BP “are thinking very carefully about a zero-carbon future that we, as institutions, as part of society, should have that relationship,” according to a report in The Art Newspaper.

Hunt’s declaration comes amid high-profile campaigns demanding the British Museum and the U.K.’s National Gallery end their sponsorship agreements with oil giant BP, and the Tate museums recent declaration of a “climate emergency.” Tate and BP ended their decades-long sponsorship agreement in 2016. Hunt’s statements reflect a belief that the same companies that have contributed to and profited from the exploiting and burning of oil and gas will be leaders in the fight against climate change.

Asked if he would accept financial support from a company like BP, Hunt said: