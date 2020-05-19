This team of scientists from Belgium, Italy, the United States, and Brazil has previously uncovered various factors contributing to the deterioration of the artwork. Their preliminary tests on reducing the painting’s exposure to light revealed that the light was not actually very harmful. In February, they found that the type of paint Munch used may be responsible for the painting’s discoloration. The latest findings, published in the May 15th issue of Science Advances, provide further evidence that Munch’s choice of paint may be responsible for the degradation of the artwork.

The team used luminescence imaging to track inconsistencies in the behavior of the paint. Janssens added: “When you illuminate the painting with UV light, what comes back is some kind of orange light in some locations, and there the paint is in not so good a condition.” Housed at the Munch Museum in Oslo, the 1910 version of Munch’s The Scream, was stolen in 2004 and later recovered in 2006.

Further Reading: How Edvard Munch Expressed the Anxiety of the Modern World