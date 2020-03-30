In the early hours of Monday morning, a thief or thieves stole a Vincent van Gogh painting from a museum on the outskirts of Amsterdam. The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 (1884) was taken in an overnight heist at the Museum Singer Laren, which had been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The thieves reportedly smashed a glass door to enter the museum, setting off an alarm, but by the time officers arrived on the scene the culprits were gone. According to an Associated Press report, it was not yet known whether any other artworks or objects had been stolen during the heist. The painting had been on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Netherlands. The theft occurred on the artist’s birthday; Van Gogh was born on March 30, 1853.

According to the AP, Jan Rudolph de Lorm, the director of the Museum Singer Laren, said: