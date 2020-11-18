Skip to Main Content
I founded Anonymous Was A Woman to fill a void that I witnessed personally: support for women artists in the middle stages of their careers. This past year has brought into sharp focus the challenges faced by women in all professions, as they balance personal commitments with the time and space to make work, and by artists in particular, as the cultural sector has suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. We are honored to recognize these ten artists, who continue to make astonishing work regardless of headwinds.