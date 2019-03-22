A trio of celebrated artists has been tapped to make new works for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the encyclopedic New York institution that has one of the world’s greatest collections of historic works, but has sometimes struggled with how to present contemporary art.

Wangechi Mutu, the Kenyan American artist who had her first U.S. museum solo show at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in 2013, will create sculptures that will be installed in niches on the Met’s iconic Fifth Avenue façade—the museum has never installed work on its Fifth Avenue façade since it was unveiled in 1902. The Canadian artist Kent Monkman will make a new series of paintings for the Great Hall, and Ragnar Kjartansson—the Icelandic artist who blends together performance and multi-channel video wizardry with legitimate rock star poise—will debut a new “immersive” video installation in the Robert Lehman Wing atrium.

The triumvirate of projects marks the most prominent contemporary commissions for the Met since Max Hollein took the reigns as director in August 2018. In a statement, Hollein said: