Historically, the foundation’s annual Regional Re-granting Program offers project-based grants through local organizations that support artists, collectives, and independent organizers. The Art Newspaper reports the emergency relief grants will be awarded without restriction due to the severe financial impact that many artists are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Art Newspaper also reported the Warhol Foundation is working with RedLine Contemporary Art Center to “collaborate, pool and streamline with other relief efforts” in order to help artists juggle grant applications. Louise Martorano, the executive director of the Denver-based art center, said: “Based on a survey RedLine launched in the second week of March, artists were reporting an average loss of $3,500 in the next 30 to 60 days.”

Since it was established 13 years ago, the Warhol Foundation has distributed nearly $10 million dollars in grants to its partners, who in turn have funded more than 1,000 projects across the country. The emergency relief grant comes as part of a larger effort by the arts community to provide support during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Other efforts include additional emergency grants, Hauser & Wirth donating a portion of online sales proceeds to virus relief, David Zwirner opening its online viewing platform to smaller New York galleries, and cultural institutions around the country donating personal protective equipment to local hospitals.