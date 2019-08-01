The Los Angeles artist Wendell Dayton, known for his evocative assemblage sculptures fashioned from metal parts, has died at age 81. After spending five decades devoted to his practice but showing very little of his output, Dayton had a major career moment last year, when the gallery Blum & Poe staged a retrospective of his work at its Culver City space, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) acquired one of his early sculptures, Crescent (1968), for its permanent collection. The stainless steel sculpture is more than eight feet tall and consists of an intersecting triangle and crescent, their forms shifting and contrasting as the viewer moves around the piece.

At the time, LACMA’s associate curator of contemporary projects Jennifer King told Artsy: