A White Cube spokesperson told Artsy it could not offer any additional details about the space at this time.

David Zwirner has also announced he will open a sixth outpost of his gallery in Paris later this month to counteract the effects of Brexit, telling the Financial Times in July: “After October, my London gallery will be a British gallery, not a European one.” Hauser & Wirth, which operates spaces around the world, has denied rumors it plans to open a space in Paris.