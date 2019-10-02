White Cube has announced that it will open a new space in Paris in the coming months. The longtime London-based gallery, which also operates a space in Hong Kong, described the new Paris location as an “office with viewing rooms,” as opposed to a public gallery, according to The Art Newspaper. The expansion coincides with the leadup to Brexit, currently scheduled for October 31st, though White Cube has not publicly mentioned Brexit in its reasoning for the move.
Mathieu Paris, senior director at White Cube, told TAN:
Since the late 1940s, Paris has been a major international art capital. By opening an office with viewing rooms in a prestigious location of the city, White Cube intends to perpetuate a more classical way of operating in the industry. The idea is to present great masterpieces of art in a beautiful but confidential environment, respecting the long-established Parisian tradition of 'marchand d’art' [art dealing].
A White Cube spokesperson told Artsy it could not offer any additional details about the space at this time.
David Zwirner has also announced he will open a sixth outpost of his gallery in Paris later this month to counteract the effects of Brexit, telling the Financial Times in July: “After October, my London gallery will be a British gallery, not a European one.” Hauser & Wirth, which operates spaces around the world, has denied rumors it plans to open a space in Paris.