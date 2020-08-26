The Whitney Museum of American Art canceled an upcoming show featuring works purchased from charity sales and projects meant to benefit COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts and the Black Lives Matter movement. The exhibition, titled “Collective Actions: Artist Interventions in a Time of Change,” was set to open on September 17th and showcase the work of about 80 artists. It became the center of controversy on Tuesday after artists whose work was to be featured in the show took to social media to decry what they saw as predatory behavior on the part of the museum.

Many of the works that were to be featured in “Collective Actions” were acquired through sales such as See in Black and Poetry for Persistence, which, while intended to benefit social justice causes, also featured discounted pieces that could be bought by those with limited means— See in Black sold works for $100, while Poetry for Persistence sold posters for $40. As compensation for their inclusion in the show, the Whitney offered artists free lifetime entry to the museum.

See in Black said in a statement released on Instagram: