After U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to target important cultural sites in Iran should the country retaliate against the U.S. killing of General Qasem Soleimani, the Pentagon has ruled out attacking such cultural sites. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said that targeting any site of cultural importance with no military value would be a war crime. According to the New York Times, an administration official said that the 52 sites Trump threatened to target in Iran included no cultural sites.

Iran is home to 22 cultural UNESCO world heritage sites, including the ancient city of Persepolis, capital of the Achaemenid Empire, the ruins of the holy city of the Kingdom of Elam, the ornate Masjed-e Jāmé mosque in Isfahan, and the medieval Mausoleum of Oljaytu. Many critics of Trump’s comments compared his threats against Iran to the cultural destruction wrought by ISIS in Iraq and Syria in 2014 and 2015.

Prominent art world leaders responded in full force. Daniel H. Weiss, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the museum’s director Max Hollein issued a joint statement on Twitter, writing: