The Shed opened last April and has been embroiled in its fair share of controversy: Its location in the ultra-elite area of Hudson Yards made some critics question its commitment to inclusivity, and its board member Stephen Ross’s support of U.S. President Donald Trump prompted widespread backlash. Artists A.L. Steiner and Zackary Drucker pulled their work from an exhibition at The Shed a day after Ross hosted a fundraiser for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, while Michael Kors, Vera Wang, and the Academy of Art University all canceled events scheduled to be held there. Ross has subsequently stepped down from The Shed’s board.

The Shed employees’ push to unionize is the latest in a nationwide movement among museum workers. Workers at the Guggenheim Museum and Seattle’s Frye Art Museum formed unions last year, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles recognized its employees’ union in December. Not all museum unionization efforts have proved successful though: L.A.’s Marciano Art Foundation closed days after its employees announced their intention to form a union, prompting a former worker to sue over the mass layoffs.

