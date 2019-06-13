For the first time in the museum’s history, workers at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on Manhattan’s Upper East Side have made an attempt to form a union. Last week, Local 30 of the International Union of Operating Engineers filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to represent about 90 art handlers and engineers who are employed by the museum. There are roughly 10 full-time engineers and some 80 carpenters, framers, multimedia technicians, and art handlers who are called up to install and take down shows, paid by the museum but employed on an ad-hoc basis.

The move to unionize comes at a time when the behind-the-scenes workers at prestigious museums are becoming more vocal about increasing wages. In recent weeks, an online spreadsheet has circulated with crowd-sourced information about compensation at various museums, galleries, and nonprofits, showing sometimes-extreme disparities. One Guggenheim worker, the art handler Eric Heist, said pay at that institution had not increased in three years. “They’re putting priceless artworks into our hands and they expect quality work,” he told the New York Times, adding that pay is $25 an hour, but the museum often withholds overtime.

In a statement, the Guggenheim said: