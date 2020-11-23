Sotheby’s day sales of contemporary and Impressionist & modern art achieved $79.4 million across three live and online auctions last week, marking the highest total for an online sale at the firm. The auctions saw more than 300 works go under the hammer, with 25 pieces achieving prices over $1 million and six new auction records set.

The sales also saw a number of new auction records set. Betye Saar ’s multimedia assemblage ABCD Education (2001) more than doubled its high estimate of $30,000 to sell for $81,900, nabbing the artist’s top auction result. Another of Saar’s collaged multimedia works, Honey (2001), followed immediately, selling for $44,100 and securing her second highest price ever achieved at auction. The French symbolist Lucien Lévy-Dhurmer ’s ethereal nature scene Paysage montagneux (1912) was the subject of an intense six-way bidding competition that saw the painting push past its high estimate of $250,000 to ultimately sell for $2 million, a price more than four times higher than the artist’s previous auction record.

