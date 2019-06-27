This was the first time since 2016 that all three major auction houses had evening sales in June in London, an indication that there is an appetite for more buying even after a long spring season that kicked off with Art Basel in Hong Kong and spanned Frieze New York, the Venice Biennale, the May sales in New York, and Art Basel in Basel. But then again, no house performed in a way that made this season seem essential, as the totals hovered around the low estimates. Even with a full evening sale at Christie’s tacked on this year, the evening sale total across three houses was £150.1 million ($190.4 million), just a hair more than last year’s total of £144.6 million ($192.627 million), which only featured evening sales at Phillips and Sotheby’s.