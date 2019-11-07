The fall edition of The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in New York featured 91 exhibitors proffering a mix of exquisite decorative art objects, Old Master paintings, Modern masterpieces, contemporary showpieces, and more. As the art market revved up for its final sprint of the year—next week’s New York fall auctions, followed by Art Basel in Miami Beach—TEFAF saw a range of sales across its many categories, from a Louis Comfort Tiffany fireplace to a Henri Matisse drawing and a Kehinde Wiley sculpture.
Notable sales at the fair, which wrapped up on Tuesday, included:
- London-based dealer Michael Goedhuis sold Guan Zhi’s ink painting, Feather of Angel (2019), for $175,000.
- Gallery 19C of Beverly Hills closed major sales in the fair’s first hours, finding new homes for Gustave Courbet’s Low Tide in Normandy (1865–69), which had an asking price of $175,000, and Dutch painter Nicholas Wilhelm Jungmann’s The Rosary (ca. 1900), for $50,000.
- New York-based Old Masters dealer Jack Kilgore sold a self-portrait by the Danish artist Valdemar Henrik Nicolai Irminger, which had an asking price of $95,000, and Sunflowers (1935) by the German painter Josef Scharl, which had an asking price of $155,000.
- Munich’s Galerie Thomas sold a gouache-on-paper work by Wassily Kandinsky, Oui (1937), for an undisclosed price.