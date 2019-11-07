The fall edition of The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in New York featured 91 exhibitors proffering a mix of exquisite decorative art objects, Old Master paintings, Modern masterpieces, contemporary showpieces, and more. As the art market revved up for its final sprint of the year—next week’s New York fall auctions, followed by Art Basel in Miami Beach—TEFAF saw a range of sales across its many categories, from a Louis Comfort Tiffany fireplace to a Henri Matisse drawing and a Kehinde Wiley sculpture.

Notable sales at the fair, which wrapped up on Tuesday, included: