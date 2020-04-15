The universally beloved artist Yayoi Kusama shared a powerful message of resilience in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a poem addressed to the whole world, she calls for unity to weather our period of upheaval.

Kusama writes, “In the midst of this historic menace, a brief burst of light points to the future,” and that despite being “on the dark side of the world, the gods will be there to strengthen the hope we have spread throughout the universe.”

Like many other artists, the 91-year-old Kusama has had her career temporarily put on hold by the virus. Her upcoming exhibitions at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. and the New York Botanical Garden have both been postponed.

She concludes her message by expressing gratitude for those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, saying: “My deep gratitude goes to all those who are already fighting.”

Read Kusama’s full message below: