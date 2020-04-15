The universally beloved artist Yayoi Kusama shared a powerful message of resilience in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a poem addressed to the whole world, she calls for unity to weather our period of upheaval.
Kusama writes, “In the midst of this historic menace, a brief burst of light points to the future,” and that despite being “on the dark side of the world, the gods will be there to strengthen the hope we have spread throughout the universe.”
Like many other artists, the 91-year-old Kusama has had her career temporarily put on hold by the virus. Her upcoming exhibitions at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. and the New York Botanical Garden have both been postponed.
She concludes her message by expressing gratitude for those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, saying: “My deep gratitude goes to all those who are already fighting.”
Read Kusama’s full message below:
Though it glistens just out of reach, I continue to pray for hope to shine through
Its glimmer lighting our way
This long awaited great cosmic glow
Now that we find ourselves on the dark side of the world
The gods will be there to strengthen the hope we have spread throughout the universe
For those left behind, each person’s story and that of their loved ones
It is time to seek a hymn of love for our souls
In the midst of this historic menace, a brief burst of light points to the future
Let us joyfully sing this song of a splendid future
Let’s go
Embraced in deep love and the efforts of people all over the world
Now is the time to overcome, to bring peace
We gathered for love and I hope to fulfill that desire
The time has come to fight and overcome our unhappiness
To COVID-19 that stands in our way
I say Disappear from this earth
We shall fight
We shall fight this terrible monster
Now is the time for people all over the world to stand up
My deep gratitude goes to all those who are already fighting.
Revolutionist of the world by the Art
From Yayoi Kusama