The postponement is the latest art world event to be rescheduled or canceled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently estimated that it would not reopen until July. Meanwhile, Frieze New York, which was set to open in early May, canceled its 2020 edition, while other art fairs such as Art Brussels, Art Cologne, and Art Basel’s marquee Swiss fair, have been postponed. Additionally, major auction houses, including Sotheby’s, Christies, and Phillips have rescheduled and postponed their spring sales.