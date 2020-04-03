The New York Botanical Gardens (NYBG) rescheduled its eagerly anticipated Yayoi Kusama exhibition “Kusama: Cosmic Nature” for spring 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which was originally scheduled to open on May 9th, will bring together multiple installations across the NYBG’s 250 acres, along with seasonal floral displays from horticulturists. According to an exhibition press release, “Kusama: Cosmic Nature” will focus on the artist’s “lifelong fascination with the natural world,” examining “concepts of the cosmos, infinity, and eternity.”
Kusama said in a statement:
The passion that I and those at The New York Botanical Garden have poured into this exhibition is still burning. Everyone, I hope you will wait. We aspire for endless love permeated with everyone’s hearts of human love, a wish for peace in the world, our dreams, and wonders of hope—it is our wish that this exhibition can offer these as its greatest gift. I hope you all can wait. With all my heart, Yayoi Kusama.
The postponement is the latest art world event to be rescheduled or canceled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Metropolitan Museum of Art recently estimated that it would not reopen until July. Meanwhile, Frieze New York, which was set to open in early May, canceled its 2020 edition, while other art fairs such as Art Brussels, Art Cologne, and Art Basel’s marquee Swiss fair, have been postponed. Additionally, major auction houses, including Sotheby’s, Christies, and Phillips have rescheduled and postponed their spring sales.