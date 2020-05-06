The German pavilion has won the Biennale’s prestigious Golden Lion award six times: in 1984, with Lothar Baumgarten and A. R. Penck; in 1986, with Sigmar Polke; in 1993, with Hans Haacke and Nam June Paik; in 2001, with Gregor Schneider; in 2011, with Christoph Schlingensief; and in 2017, with Anne Imhof.

While Germany has only revealed the curator for its pavilion, other countries have announced the artists that will be representing them at the Biennale. Among the confirmed artists are Sonia Boyce, who will represent Great Britain; Stan Douglas, who will represent Canada; and Zineb Sedira, who will represent France. Milan-born curator Cecilia Alemani, the director and chief curator of High Line Art in New York, will organize the 2021 Biennale’s central exhibition.

The dates for the 2021 Venice Biennale have not yet been announced, but the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused its organizers to postpone and reschedule other biennial events it organizes devoted to dance, theater, and architecture.