Yilmaz Dziewior will curate the German pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale in 2021. Dziewior is the director of the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, and previously participated in the Biennale as the curator for Austria’s pavilion in its 2015 edition. Dziewior was appointed by the Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in conjunction with the Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen (IFA), the cultural relations organization that serves as the German pavilion’s commissioner.
Ulrich Raulff, president of IFA, said in a statement:
Yilmaz Dziewior is an internationally acclaimed, innovative curator who addresses current issues of the contemporary world and develops exhibitions which open up new perspectives on art, thanks to their experimental and interdisciplinary approach. We’re delighted about this excellent choice and look forward to good cooperation with him
The German pavilion has won the Biennale’s prestigious Golden Lion award six times: in 1984, with Lothar Baumgarten and A. R. Penck; in 1986, with Sigmar Polke; in 1993, with Hans Haacke and Nam June Paik; in 2001, with Gregor Schneider; in 2011, with Christoph Schlingensief; and in 2017, with Anne Imhof.
While Germany has only revealed the curator for its pavilion, other countries have announced the artists that will be representing them at the Biennale. Among the confirmed artists are Sonia Boyce, who will represent Great Britain; Stan Douglas, who will represent Canada; and Zineb Sedira, who will represent France. Milan-born curator Cecilia Alemani, the director and chief curator of High Line Art in New York, will organize the 2021 Biennale’s central exhibition.
The dates for the 2021 Venice Biennale have not yet been announced, but the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused its organizers to postpone and reschedule other biennial events it organizes devoted to dance, theater, and architecture.