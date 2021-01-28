Artsy Editorial
The Future of Art
The Future of Art According to Shirin Neshat

Shirin Neshat discusses embracing the uncertainty of the future and creating art that rises to this moment.
Credits
Featuring
Shirin Neshat

Directed by
Antony Crook
Jan 28, 2021 12:53pm
About the Film
The internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat has been creating powerful works of art through photography, video, and film for more than three decades. Born in Iran and based in the United States since her late teens, her work has frequently addressed issues of gender, identity, and political conflict in the Middle East. In 2009, she won the prestigious Silver Lion Award at the 66th Venice Film Festival. And in 2019, she opened her largest solo exhibition to date, “Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again,” at The Broad in Los Angeles.
In the newest installment of Artsy and BMW’s “Future of Art” series, Neshat reflects on her rise as an artist and the portraits of her recent “Land of Dreams” series at her studio in Brooklyn, New York. “When I look back at these images, I really think that they capture the humanity behind these people, regardless of their ethnic and religious background,” she says of the photographs of New Mexico citizens overlaid with calligraphy. “And they really, in my opinion, become a true depiction of what America looks like today.” As for the future, Neshat admits that she is ready to accept the uncertainty of what comes next.
Jan 28, 2021 12:53pm
About the Series
Presented in Partnership with
What does the future of art look like? How will the role of art evolve in an increasingly digital, global, and image-saturated world? In this series of films, each featuring one creator’s unique vision, Artsy explores where artistic output is headed. Join us as we reflect on the role of tradition in an age of rapid technological advancement, and discuss the potential impact of this new work—from intimate drawings to cutting-edge buildings—on the audiences of the future.
In the past 50 years, the BMW Group has engaged in over 100 cultural projects worldwide—focusing on contemporary and modern art, classical music and jazz, and architecture and design. Click here to learn more about our co-initiatives, including the Future of Art, the BMW Art Journey, and the BMW Art Guide, and follow along @BMWGroupCulture.
