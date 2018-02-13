Elizabeth Diller’s interdisciplinary design studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro has generated some of the contemporary art world’s most inspiring spaces—including the Broad in downtown Los Angeles, the ICA Boston, and the forthcoming renovation of New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2019. Diller and her partners Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro, and Benjamin Gilmartin have earned reputations as nonconformist, boundary-pushing thinkers, repurposing materials, and playing with space.

Nonetheless, she says looking towards the future presents unique challenges. “Time is really, really difficult for the architect,” she says. “The conventions of architecture are to make buildings that last—to make them enduring.” Here, she contemplates how to design buildings that transcend time, while accommodating the continuous evolution of the activities and art forms that will exist within them.