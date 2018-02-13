Elizabeth Diller’s interdisciplinary design studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro has generated some of the contemporary art world’s most inspiring spaces—including the Broad in downtown Los Angeles, the ICA Boston, and the forthcoming renovation of New York’s Museum of Modern Art in 2019. Diller and her partners Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro, and Benjamin Gilmartin have earned reputations as nonconformist, boundary-pushing thinkers, repurposing materials, and playing with space.
Nonetheless, she says looking towards the future presents unique challenges. “Time is really, really difficult for the architect,” she says. “The conventions of architecture are to make buildings that last—to make them enduring.” Here, she contemplates how to design buildings that transcend time, while accommodating the continuous evolution of the activities and art forms that will exist within them.
What does the future of art look like? How will the role of art evolve in an increasingly digital, global, and image-saturated world? In this series of films, each featuring one creator’s unique vision, Artsy explores where artistic output is headed. Join us as we reflect on the role of tradition in an age of rapid technological advancement, and discuss the potential impact of this new work—from intimate drawings to cutting-edge buildings—on the audiences of the future.
