In her 1992 novel The Volcano Lover, Susan Sontag defined the “sweet doom of the collector” as: “to be in advance and, as others catch up, to be priced out of the competition for what they have pioneered.” “Collecting 101” is Artsy’s ever-growing resource to help new and seasoned collectors stave off that sweet doom by learning to hone and trust their taste, gaining unique insights into the art market and its machinations, and mastering both the profound and the pragmatic factors for which master collectors must account. Here are articles ranging from insurance and framing to good manners and working with art advisors. While every medium and genre of art requires specialized knowledge, there are some universal principles every collector should know.

