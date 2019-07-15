Artsy Editorial
Collecting 101
5 Unspoken Rules of the Art Market
At auction, a work of art is always sold to the highest bidder, but in the primary art market money alone isn’t enough to secure the best pieces of t...
Chiara Zampetti Egidi
Aug 6, 2015
Collecting 101
Discovering Your Taste in Art
Though it may seem like art collecting is a daunting endeavor, there are a few simple points you should remember as you look to begin your collection.
Isaac Kaplan
Feb 16, 2017
Collecting 101
Understanding Art Pricing
How does an artwork get its price? Many factors contribute, including visible things like size and less immediately apparent things like collector demand.
Anna Louie Sussman
Apr 3, 2017
Collecting 101
Buying Art at Auction
For new or aspiring art collectors, auctions can provide an excellent point of entry into the marketplace. Auction salerooms are open to the public a...
Meredith Mendelsohn
Oct 22, 2015
Collecting 101
Auction House Buzzwords You Need to Know
From chandelier bids to buyer’s premiums, here’s a breakdown of a few terms to know and, more importantly, what they tell us about how the auction market operates.
Isaac Kaplan
Mar 15, 2017
Collecting 101
The Least Exciting Parts of Owning Art
There’s a lot of advice out there about how to buy art. But the purchase of a piece is just the first step in the larger process of owning art.
Artsy Editors
May 25, 2017
Collecting 101
Understanding Art Insurance
Though not flashy, art insurance is a crucial part of collecting. Here’s what you need to know.
Isaac Kaplan
Nov 11, 2016
Collecting 101
How to Resell Art
When it comes time for a collector to sell an artwork, there are good and bad ways to go about it.
Anna Louie Sussman
Jun 8, 2017
Collecting 101
5 Questions to Ask an Auction House before Consigning
Selling an artwork at auction can seem daunting, especially if you’ve never done it before. Here are five questions to keep in mind when consigning a piece.
Isaac Kaplan
Jul 31, 2017
Collecting 101
5 Things to Know about Investing in Art
Deloitte released the fourth edition of its report on the state of art and finance earlier this month. The 2016 Art & Finance Report comes at a time ...
Artsy Editors
May 31, 2016
About the Series

In her 1992 novel The Volcano Lover, Susan Sontag defined the “sweet doom of the collector” as: “to be in advance and, as others catch up, to be priced out of the competition for what they have pioneered.” “Collecting 101” is Artsy’s ever-growing resource to help new and seasoned collectors stave off that sweet doom by learning to hone and trust their taste, gaining unique insights into the art market and its machinations, and mastering both the profound and the pragmatic factors for which master collectors must account. Here are articles ranging from insurance and framing to good manners and working with art advisors. While every medium and genre of art requires specialized knowledge, there are some universal principles every collector should know.

Background image: Photograph by Emily Johnston for Artsy.