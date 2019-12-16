The 10 Moments That Defined Art in the 2010s

Dana Schutz At the Whitney ’s 2017 biennial, the painterdisplayed a painting titled Open Casket (2016). The work depicted the infamous 1955 image of the brutally murdered African American teen Emmett Till laying in his coffin, rendered in Schutz’s signature, painterly style.

An uproar ensued with cries that Schutz, who is white, should not paint and profit from such a subject. The artist Parker Bright referred to the artwork as “an injustice to the black community” and famously protested in front of the painting, standing before it in a shirt that read “BLACK DEATH SPECTACLE.” There were calls to have the work removed and even destroyed. The painting remained on view, though the museum eventually added a placard beside it with a note from the curator, as well as a response from Schutz: “I don’t know what it is like to be Black in America. But I do know what it is like to be a mother,” she wrote. Schutz closed her response with the following statement: “This painting was never for sale and never will be.”

The work sparked a dialogue about appropriation of experience and image; it happened at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and was seen as aestheticizing a group’s lethal trauma.



