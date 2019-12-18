During the 2010s, art entered the broader cultural consciousness and conversation like never before. Over the course of this decade, technology advanced at a rapid pace, bringing art and the art world along with it. Artists found new ways to engage with and access wider audiences and took strong stances on global issues. Galleries and institutions increased their support of underrepresented and marginalized artists. New tools for creating and sharing art sparked movements and shone a light on overlooked aspects of art history. Paintings by Picasso, Cézanne, and Leonardo sold for nine figures, while the art market went wild for KAWS and Koons. With our Decade in Art issue, Artsy’s editors reviewed the last 10 years to look at the most pivotal moments, artists, movements, and sales—and what the developments of the 2010s tell us about what to expect in the 2020s.

Issue background image: Kehinde Wiley, Barack Obama, 2018. © Kehinde Wiley. Courtesy of the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution.