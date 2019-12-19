Leonardo da Vinci In the past decade, the art market has achieved new heights—or, some might say, become more unmoored from reality. It reached a fever pitch in 2017, when Saudi Arabia’s crown prince purchased a painting attributed tofor an astonishing $450 million, making it the world’s most expensive painting.

Pablo Picasso Paul Cézanne KAWS The astronomical sale of Salvator Mundi (ca. 1500) was in many ways illustrative of the dominant mood this decade in the international art market, where attention focused on a few dozen billionaires from the U.S., U.K., China, Europe, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and a few more countries as they vied for trophy pieces in the eight- and nine-figure price range. And those billionaires were busy: The 10 most expensive paintings ever sold were sold this decade, all for prices equal to or above $165 million, including masterpieces byand. But works by artists with mass appeal and significantly less institutional backing—such as former street artist—also fetched formidable sums at auction, selling for three- and four-figure prices by the thousands.

Earlier this year, the auction market was jolted by the unexpected sale of Sotheby’s to French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, marking the beginning of a new era. Not only will major transactions at the auction house be significantly less transparent, but the market has lost a much-needed yardstick. As the decade comes to a close, we look back at the most significant art market transactions of the past 10 years, how they shaped the art world today, and how they will continue to mold the market in 2020 and beyond.



