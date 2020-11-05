Artsy Editorial

Most Expensive Artworks Sold at Auction
The Most Expensive Artworks Sold in 2019
Claude Monet’s painting of sun-splashed haystacks commanded stacks and stacks of cash, and a brilliant bunny by Jeff Koons was the year’s second-biggest lot, cementing his legacy as the most expensive living artist at auction.
Annie Armstrong
Dec 26, 2019
The Most Expensive Artworks Sold in 2018
Paintings of female nudes by Amedeo Modigliani and Pablo Picasso fetched the year’s highest prices, with an exceptional Edward Hopper not far behind. But what was arguably the most iconic work to appear at auction that year was a painting by David Hockney that briefly made him the most expensive living artist at auction.
Nate Freeman
Dec 24, 2018
The Most Expensive Artworks Sold in 2017
A painting contentiously attributed to Leonardo da Vinci became the most expensive artwork ever sold, marking a major coup for Christie’s and topping off a big year in multiple sectors, setting new auction records for a work of Chinese art (by Qi Baishi) and a work of American art (by Jean-Michel Basquiat).
Anna Louie Sussman
Dec 26, 2017
About the Series

While the art market may fluctuate based on a variety of economic, political, and social factors, even in slow years, a few dozen works always rise above the fray to bring in eye-popping, record-smashing, eight- and nine-digit sums at auction. Though they don’t necessarily tell us much about the overall health of the market, these pricey works are indicators of the kinds of trophies the top one percent of collectors are after—be they motivated by passion, a sense that it’s a wise investment, or both. Here, we’ve gathered lists of the most valuable works sold at auction each year. Taken together, they offer snapshots of the dominant market narratives playing out annually, and a sense of shifting tastes among blue-chip collectors.

