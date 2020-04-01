For many collectors, the hardest questions—aside from whether or not to buy an artwork in the first place—are often related to selling it. When should you sell a work from your collection? How should you go about getting it valued? How should you choose where to consign it? These and other concerns can make the process of consigning a work for sale seem fraught, but it doesn’t need to be. Artsy has created this resource to gather advice and information about the consignment process for collectors who are considering parting with a work.

In full disclosure, Artsy also provides its own service for consigning art that you can explore here.

Thumbnail Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s