How to Decide Where to Consign Your Art
Collectors who opt to part with a work face another difficult choice: Do they sell it through an auction house or a gallery?
Justin Kamp
Mar 16, 2020
A Beginner’s Guide to Consigning Your Art for Sale
Collectors looking to sell artworks they own have a range of options for doing so, and it’s important to be aware of the differences between them.
Alina Cohen
Feb 14, 2020
What to Do If You Inherit an Art Collection
Inheriting art can be a wonderful learning experience. It can also be a massive headache. Here’s what you need to know.
Christy Kuesel
Sep 27, 2019
How to Resell Art (without Hurting Anyone’s Feelings)
When it comes time for a collector to sell an artwork, there are good and bad ways to go about it.
Anna Louie Sussman
Jun 8, 2017
Questions to Ask an Auction House before Consigning
Selling an artwork at auction can seem daunting, especially if you’ve never done it before. Here are five questions to keep in mind when consigning a piece.
Isaac Kaplan
Jul 31, 2017
About the Series

For many collectors, the hardest questions—aside from whether or not to buy an artwork in the first place—are often related to selling it. When should you sell a work from your collection? How should you go about getting it valued? How should you choose where to consign it? These and other concerns can make the process of consigning a work for sale seem fraught, but it doesn’t need to be. Artsy has created this resource to gather advice and information about the consignment process for collectors who are considering parting with a work.

In full disclosure, Artsy also provides its own service for consigning art that you can explore here.

Thumbnail Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s

