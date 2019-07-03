Artsy Editorial
The Most Iconic Artists of All Time
The Italian Renaissance
One of the most important and prolific periods in the history of art, the Italian Renaissance refers to the “rebirth” of ideals from Classical antiquity.
Artsy Editors
Dec 21, 2015
The Northern Renaissance
The Reformation inspired a zeal for realism and humanist ideals among Northern European artists, who innovated oil painting and printmaking techniques.
George Philip LeBourdais
Dec 30, 2015
The Baroque Period
It was a time of invention and liberation in artistic expression, but also one in which art served religious and political ends.
George Philip LeBourdais
Jan 6, 2016
The Dutch Golden Age
In the golden age of the Dutch Republic, the prosperous nation became a melting pot of innovation and influence in commerce, finance, science, and art.
George Philip LeBourdais
Jan 16, 2016
The 1960s
The countercultural revolution that swept the world in the 1960s transformed the social, political, and artistic landscape.
Julie Baumgardner
Aug 4, 2015
The 1970s
Across the globe, the 1970s art world was shaken by reverberations from the social and political climate ignited in the previous decade.
Julie Baumgardner
Aug 11, 2015
The 1980s
As one of the most desirable and symbolic commodities, art slid easily into bed with business during a heady decade of meteoric economic growth.
George Philip LeBourdais
Aug 17, 2015
The 1990s
With the rise of mobile phones and the World Wide Web, the fragmented and decentered art world embraced a rich array of disparate practices.
George Philip LeBourdais
Aug 24, 2015
About the Series

“The Most Iconic Artists of All Time” series offers an introductory guide to the outsize figures who have pushed or altered the aesthetic standards and conceptual boundaries of art. During the Italian Renaissance—one of the most important and prolific periods in history—a “rebirth” of Classical ideals steered artists away from the dogma of medieval scholasticism. A rise of the individual turned innovative artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Titian into public heroes. The artistic practices and humanist ideals of Renaissance Italy soon migrated north, flourishing in Germany, the Netherlands, and France. In the throes of the Protestant Reformation, Northern European artists from Albrecht Dürer to Hans Holbein innovated oil painting and printmaking techniques with works of remarkable clarity. The Renaissance reached its peak on both sides of the Alps with the Baroque period and the Dutch Golden Age, when economic prosperity and a penchant for heightened emotionality in art encouraged ambitious artists like Bernini and Rembrandt to further probe the inner lives of their subjects. Jump to the second half of the 20th century, when artists contended with a rapidly modernizing and globalized world, and pivoted away from technical skills to embrace conceptual ideas. Here, we track the modern artists who reflected upon their times and pushed the envelope as the art world and market have grown into the monied bonanza we know today. Who will be the superstars of our current century? Only history will tell.

Background Image: Kusama with Pumpkin, 2019. Courtesy of David Zwirner Gallery.