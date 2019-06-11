Artsy Editorial
How to Improve Your Art Skills
How to Train Your Eyes to See like an Artist
Artists view the world as raw material that can figure into works of art, and they may notice things that others overlook.
Ingrid Christensen
Apr 23, 2019
How to Teach Yourself to Paint
All you need to teach yourself to paint is a few materials, targeted practice, and the right frame of mind.
Ingrid Christensen
May 21, 2019
How to Improve Your Figure Drawing Skills
Informed by an art school professor, we share some basic figure drawing lessons that will help you master portraying the human form.
Eli Hill
Jul 3, 2018
How to Start Painting with Oils
Want to try oil painting? Here, we share some advice and insights from artists on how to begin using the storied, six-century-old medium.
Eli Hill
Aug 2, 2018
How to Make a Collage
To get started with collage, all you need is some source material, a few tools, and an eye for composition.
Eli Hill
May 15, 2019
How to Start Painting with Watercolors
From dabbling with the wet on wet technique to creating gradients, these basic exercises can help you excel at painting with watercolors.
Ana Victoria Calderón
Sep 4, 2018
How to Improve Your Drawing Skills
Want to learn to draw? Try these three simple exercises, courtesy of Claire Watson Garcia, artist and author of ‘Drawing for the Absolute and Utter Beginner.’
Claire Watson Garcia
Jun 4, 2018
How to Draw with Charcoal
Whether you’re new to using charcoal or want to brush up on your skills, we share some tips for getting a better handle on the drawing material.
Ha Duong
Nov 20, 2018
About the Series

Whether you’re looking to fine-tune your figure drawings, learn new watercolor techniques, or take your collage to the next level, our guides to improving your art skills can help. The above articles are filled with insights from working artists and art educators, including strategies, tips, and tried-and-true art lessons that you’d find in art classes. Read on if you’re keen to grow as an artist or if you’re looking to embark on a new creative endeavor.

Background image by Kammerman/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.