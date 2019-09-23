Artsy Editorial
The Online Art Collector Report
Foreword and Key Findings
This report unpacks the similarities and differences between art collectors who buy online and offline, laying out ways the art industry can evolve and grow.
Alexander Forbes
Sep 23, 2019
Overview of Online Art Collectors
Artsy’s survey identified several key facets of online art buyers, which combine to support a positive outlook for growth in the online market.
Artsy
Sep 23, 2019
What Drives Art Buyers
While each collector is guided by a unique set of decision-making factors when acquiring works, several key themes and demographic variances stand out.
Artsy
Sep 23, 2019
Why Collectors Buy Art Online
Art collectors surveyed for Artsy’s report identified five key drivers that have pushed them to buy art online.
Artsy
Sep 23, 2019
Key Challenges Preventing the Art Industry from Attracting New Buyers
Several key challenges about how collectors discover and purchase art emerged from Artsy’s survey and subsequent interviews with respondents.
Artsy
Sep 23, 2019
Survey Demographics and Methodology
Conducted in May 2019, Artsy’s survey generated responses from a wide range of art buyers.
Artsy
Sep 23, 2019
About the Series

The art industry is at a crossroads. Never before have more people been engaged with art. Yet the market has largely stagnated over the past decade, and the number of artworks trading hands has decreased. As galleries and auction houses look for new ways to survive and thrive, online sales have received increased attention because of the significant opportunity they offer to cultivate new collectors.

Who are these online art collectors and how can the industry better serve them? This report unpacks the similarities and differences between online collectors’ spending patterns, motivations, and challenges, and compares them to those of traditional art buyers. It confirms some perceptions about online buyers and shatters others. Better understanding and supporting these online art collectors at every step of their journey will benefit the online art market, improve the health of the art market overall, and provide more opportunities for artists.

To download a PDF of the complete report, click here.

