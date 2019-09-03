Pursuing a career as an artist is not an easy feat. The job entails far more than the act of making art alone. Working artists are constantly hustling—whether that means giving studio visits, applying for grants and residencies, reaching out to the press, managing finances, or growing an Instagram following. Plus, all working artists eventually must cope with inevitable bouts of rejection and creative block. The articles collected here are intended as resources for artists, to help support their careers and foster professional growth.