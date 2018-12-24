Young people herald social change, dictate consumer trends, and pioneer trends in fashion, art, and technology. Youth culture becomes the culture as each successive generation comes of age. Artsy’s series “Youth Culture through the Ages” features glimpses into decades, places, and subcultures through the eyes of the photographers and artists who have immortalized their respective generations—Wolfgang Tillmans, Nan Goldin, Ryan McGinley, Lauren Greenfield, Jamel Shabazz, and Rineke Dijkstra among them. From the student movements of post-war Japan, to the hedonistic nightlife of 1980s Germany, to black beauty pageants in 1970s London, this series explores identity, change, and uncertainty among the teens and twentysomethings of each era.