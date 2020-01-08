The exhibition "Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi", curated by Rosa Ulpiano, establishes a dialogue between the photographs by Leo Matiz (Aracataca, Colombia, 1917 - Bogota, 1998) and the sculptures by Lukas Ulmi (Lucerne, 1958).
SET ESPAI D'ART is pleased to invite you to the exhibition "Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi", curated by Rosa Ulpiano. A project which, in the face of the paradoxical coexistence of two apparently antagonistic media - photography in modernity and contemporary sculpture - establishes a reading where compositional and philosophical abstraction brings together, in a successful balance, the spirit of conceptual search and the ascending utopia of modernity.
"Sculpture and photography dialogue through the hands, because as Matiz said his photographs are like sculptures developed in the laboratory; the ability of the hands is what gives them the tonalities, just like the modeling of the sculpture. And in the instant, through the reflections of the light they play with our retina in a sculptural series that Ulmi honors by calling it "Matiz". Deference to that Matizian Universe, with which he dialogues and whose qualities of the various sculptural, mathematical, poetic, physical, geometric or visual codes, transform the exhibition into fragments of a major archetype, a meta-language." Excerpt of the text by Rosa Ulpiano, written for the occasion of the exhibition.