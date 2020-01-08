Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi

The exhibition "Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi", curated by Rosa Ulpiano, establishes a dialogue between the photographs by Leo Matiz (Aracataca, Colombia, 1917 - Bogota, 1998) and the sculptures by Lukas Ulmi (Lucerne, 1958).