Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi

The exhibition "Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi", curated by Rosa Ulpiano, establishes a dialogue between the photographs by Leo Matiz (Aracataca, Colombia, 1917 - Bogota, 1998) and the sculptures by Lukas Ulmi (Lucerne, 1958).
Jan 24th – Mar 28th
Event: Fest/n. Art & Food Festival, Saturday, Jan. 25th, 7pm -10pm
, 'Structure,' 1960, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Structure, 1960

, 'Matiz III,' 2020, SET ESPAI D'ART

Lukas Ulmi

Matiz III, 2020

, 'Construction (Mamonal, Colombia),' 1960, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Construction (Mamonal, Colombia), 1960

, 'Light and shadow (Argentina),' ca. 1970, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Light and shadow (Argentina), ca. 1970

, 'The net, peacock of the sea (Ciénaga Grande, Colombia),' 1939, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

The net, peacock of the sea (Ciénaga Grande, Colombia), 1939

, 'Defiance of gravity,' 2020, SET ESPAI D'ART

Lukas Ulmi

Defiance of gravity, 2020

, 'Construction (Colombia),' 1960, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Construction (Colombia), 1960

, 'Construction (Colombia),' 1960, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Construction (Colombia), 1960

, 'Après Mondrian (Venezuela),' 1950, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Après Mondrian (Venezuela), 1950

, 'Oil Tower Structure (Cartagena, Colombia),' ca. 1960, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Oil Tower Structure (Cartagena, Colombia), ca. 1960

, 'Untitled,' 2020, SET ESPAI D'ART

Lukas Ulmi

Untitled, 2020

, 'Matiz I,' 2020, SET ESPAI D'ART

Lukas Ulmi

Matiz I, 2020

, 'Matiz II,' 2020, SET ESPAI D'ART

Lukas Ulmi

Matiz II, 2020

, 'Macondo Circus (Colombia),' 1960, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Macondo Circus (Colombia), 1960

, 'Polygon Basement (Caracas, Venezuela),' ca. 1950, SET ESPAI D'ART

Leo Matiz

Polygon Basement (Caracas, Venezuela), ca. 1950

, 'Monument to weight and lightness,' 2020, SET ESPAI D'ART

Lukas Ulmi

Monument to weight and lightness, 2020

Press Release

SET ESPAI D'ART is pleased to invite you to the exhibition "Dialogues in balance. Leo Matiz and Lukas Ulmi", curated by Rosa Ulpiano. A project which, in the face of the paradoxical coexistence of two apparently antagonistic media - photography in modernity and contemporary sculpture - establishes a reading where compositional and philosophical abstraction brings together, in a successful balance, the spirit of conceptual search and the ascending utopia of modernity.

"Sculpture and photography dialogue through the hands, because as Matiz said his photographs are like sculptures developed in the laboratory; the ability of the hands is what gives them the tonalities, just like the modeling of the sculpture. And in the instant, through the reflections of the light they play with our retina in a sculptural series that Ulmi honors by calling it "Matiz". Deference to that Matizian Universe, with which he dialogues and whose qualities of the various sculptural, mathematical, poetic, physical, geometric or visual codes, transform the exhibition into fragments of a major archetype, a meta-language."
Excerpt of the text by Rosa Ulpiano, written for the occasion of the exhibition.

Follow Artists In This Show

Leo Matiz
Lukas Ulmi